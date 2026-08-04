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US World Cup host cities say FIFA owes them millions: Report

US cities that hosted the 2026 World Cup contend that FIFA owes them US$1 million (S$1.3 million) in “legacy” funds to build mini-pitches and support “social projects” in their cities.

NEW YORK – US cities that hosted the 2026 World Cup contend FIFA owes them millions of dollars promised to them, The Athletic reported on Aug 4 .

Four executives from World Cup cities, speaking anonymously, told the outlet that FIFA management told them they would each receive US$1 million (S$1.3 million) in “legacy” funds to build mini-pitches and support “social projects” in their cities.

That was the same amount of money that cities hosting the Club World Cup in 2025 were promised by Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, in a public announcement.

Representatives of the 2026 World Cup cities said they asked officials from FIFA – football’s global governing organisation – if they would receive the same “legacy” contribution and were assured they would.

Although Infantino made no public statement about the contributions as he did for the Club World Cup, representatives said FIFA’s senior management committed to the funding multiple times.

The World Cup host cities in the United States were Seattle, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York/New Jersey, Miami and Boston.

The World Cup, won by Spain, was hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada over 39 days from June 11 to July 19. FIFA had a budget for the event of about US$2.7 billion, per The Athletic.

FIFA declined to comment to the outlet. REUTERS