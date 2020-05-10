US women appeal against ruling on equal pay

LOS ANGELES • The US women's football team have filed an appeal against last week's district court decision that dismissed their claims for equal pay, a spokesman for the team said on Friday.

The team suffered an unexpected blow to their high-profile case against the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) when the court threw out the players' claims that they were under paid in comparison with the men's national team.

District Court Judge R. Gary Klausner said the World Cup champions were in 2015-2019 paid more on both a cumulative and an average per-game basis than their male counterparts, who failed to qualify for the last World Cup.

During that period the women's national team received US$24 million (S$33.9 million) and an average of US$220,747 per game while the men's team received US$18 million and US$212,639 per game.

The men's figure, however, would likely have been substantially higher had they qualified for the 2018 World Cup.

"Equal pay means paying women players the same rate for winning a game as men get paid," said the women's spokesman Molly Levinson. "The argument that women are paid enough if they make close to the same amount as men while winning more than twice as often is not equal pay."

The women's team had based their claim on the disparities between prize money distributed by Fifa at the men and women's World Cups.

France's men had collected US$38 million after winning in 2018, while the US women earned only US$6 million in total after winning the last two World Cups.

The players had been seeking US$66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act.

Klausner's ruling, however, allowed the players' claims that they do not receive equal treatment when it comes to travel, training, housing and other areas to proceed.

Those claims will be adjudicated at a trial set for June 16.

In March, US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro resigned over language used in a court filing suggesting women possess less ability than men when it comes to football.

That incident also prompted critical responses from several of the team's commercial sponsors.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE