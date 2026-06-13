US win over Paraguay was built on togetherness, not individual effort: Mauricio Pochettino

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US coach Mauricio Pochettino praised the joint efforts of the squad as well as team staff.

INGLEWOOD – US coach Mauricio Pochettino said that his team's 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their World Cup opener on June 12 was the result of a team-first approach rather than the efforts of individual players.

It was the first time the United States had scored four goals in a World Cup match, with two of those belonging to forward Folarin Balogun, who became the first American player to score twice in a World Cup game since the 1930 tournament.

Relentless US pressure also led to an early Paraguay own goal from Damian Bobadilla before substitute Gio Reyna added a late fourth to cap a dream start for Pochettino’s side at the SoFi Stadium in Group D.

However, despite excellent performances from the likes of Balogun, Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, Pochettino preferred to praise the joint efforts of the squad as well as team staff.

"It was the collective approach," he said, adding that the team soaked up the energy of the fans.

“Massive thank you to the fans because the energy they gave to the team was amazing. We can do amazing things if the fans are in this as well.”

US captain Tim Ream added: “Amazing result. Obviously, it’s exactly the way we wanted to start the tournament. There’s not a whole lot of words to describe the feeling.

“You want to start the tournament off on a good foot, scoring four goals, getting three points, it sets you up for the rest of the group stage, for sure.”

The comfortable victory showcased the US team's attacking power, but there was concern about Pulisic's fitness after he was substituted at halftime due to a calf knock.

“I just got a bit of a kick in the first half so I’m really hoping that it’s nothing. Taking a little bit of precaution today. But I’m hoping I’ll be fine in the next few days,” said the forward.

Pochettino also said that he hopes it is “not a big issue” and that Pulisic “can be ready for the next one”.

He added that while the team were happy with the win, they had to remember it was only the start of the tournament.

Being able to train together for weeks before the World Cup had allowed coaches to work with the players instead of just selecting the team, which is usually the case when they only have a few days before most internationals, said the Argentinian.

The US will also face Turkey and Australia in Group D.

Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro, meanwhile, described his side’s defeat as a “very painful lesson”, saying his players were outclassed tactically, technically and physically in their first World Cup match in 16 years.

“At a World Cup you have to leave emotions to one side,” he said. “What matters are decision-making, concentration and the details.

“United States won with absolute justice and clarity. They surpassed us tactically, they surpassed us technically and they surpassed us physically.”

In the other game on June 12, co-hosts Canada earned the first World Cup point in their history when Cyle Larin grabbed a second-half equaliser in Toronto to make it 1-1 after Bosnia-Herzegovina had taken the lead with a close-range header from Jovo Lukic.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch said he did not do enough to ready his side for the first half and wants to see more “self-belief” in their next match, against Qatar in Group B.

Canadian film stars Ryan Reynolds and Mike Myers were in the packed crowd to watch the first-ever World Cup match on Canadian soil.

But former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau skipped the game in favour of the USA opener in Los Angeles – where his girlfriend Katy Perry was performing. REUTERS, AFP