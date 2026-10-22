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US to host inaugural Women's Club World Cup in 2028

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NEW YORK, Oct 22 - The United States will host the inaugural edition of the Women's Club World Cup in January 2028, FIFA said on Thursday, with seven teams confirmed so far for the tournament.

Arsenal Women, Club America Femenil, FC Barcelona Femeni, Gotham FC, Naegohyang Women’s FC, SC Corinthians and Wuhan Jiangda WFC have booked their spot, with a dozen more yet to be determined.

The U.S. staged the men's Club World Cup in 2025 and co-hosted the FIFA World Cup this summer with Mexico and Canada.

They will co-host the 2031 edition of the Women's World Cup with Costa Rica, Jamaica and Mexico. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.