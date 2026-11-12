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US pulls men's Under-17 team from World Cup in Qatar over safety concerns

Nov 11 - US Soccer has withdrawn its national team from the men's FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar over safety concerns, the federation told players on Wednesday.

In a letter sent to players and provided to Reuters, the federation said it was cancelling the team's pre-tournament camp and its participation in the event "in light of current circumstances."

It cited the US State Department's Level 3 travel advisory for Qatar and related directives for embassy staff and families.

"The well-being of our players and staff will always be our top priority," the letter said.

US Soccer said it would notify the players' clubs on Wednesday. It asked players not to comment publicly until FIFA announces the decision.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The State Department updated its advisory for Qatar last month, urging Americans to reconsider travel because of the risk of armed conflict.

The update cited Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including on civilian airports and critical infrastructure.

The 48-team tournament runs from November 19 to December 13. The United States had been due to open against Montenegro on November 21 before facing Chile and Algeria in Group J.

The US reached the round of 32 at last year's edition, also held in Qatar, which is set to host the event every year through 2029. REUTERS