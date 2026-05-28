US, Mexico, Canada announce Ebola-related travel measures ahead of World Cup

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The 2026 World Cup begins on June 11 and is being hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. The final will be held on July 19.

WASHINGTON - The United States, Mexico and Canada on May 28 announced aligned public health travel measures for people coming from African regions at the greatest risk from Ebola, they said in a joint statement, as they aim to protect citizens and visitors during the World Cup.

“The health and safety of every person in the region remains our highest priority as we welcome the world to North America,” they said in the statement, which did not detail the aligned measures.

The World Health Organisation on May 17 declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo a Public Health Emergency of International Concern and said there was a high risk it could spread to neighbouring countries.

The decision has prompted governments to step up travel-related containment measures.

Washington last week banned non-citizens who had travelled to the DRC, Uganda or South Sudan in recent weeks from entering the United States. On May 22, the ban was extended by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to green card holders who have been in those countries in the previous 21 days.

Canada has banned residents from the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan from entering the country for 90 days, which started on May 27.

Canadian citizens, permanent residents and other foreign nationals who have been in affected areas in recent weeks and do not have symptoms will have to quarantine for 21 days from May 30, according to a statement from Canada’s public health agency.

Mexico’s Health Secretary David Kershenovich on May 25 outlined tighter Ebola screening measures at airports, urging the public to avoid travel to DRC and asking arrivals from the country to observe a 21-day quarantine.

The 2026 World Cup begins on June 11 and is being hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. The final will be held on July 19. REUTERS