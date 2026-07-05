US feel fans' belief ahead of Belgium battle, Dest says

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - United States Training - University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 4, 2026 Sergino Dest of the U.S. speaks to the media in the mixed zone before training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Steven Bisig

SEATTLE, July 4 - The United States squad will look to harness their fans' growing belief in their World Cup chances when they take on Belgium for a place in the quarter-finals after the July 4 weekend, defender Sergino Dest said.

The U.S. team will celebrate the country's 250th anniversary in time-honoured fashion by watching fireworks with family and friends, after a relaxed training session on Saturday morning.

Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun, who is suspended after a straight red in the win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, tossed a baseball around and coach Mauricio Pochettino wished reporters a happy holiday before the players got to work.

The squad attended Friday night's Seattle Mariners baseball game and midfielder Cristian Roldan whipped up the crowd with a cry of "let's go win a World Cup", reflecting the co-hosts' increasing confidence.

Dest said they are aiming to use that energy in front of a full house in Seattle on Monday for what he accepted could be the biggest game in U.S. soccer history – so far.

"At the moment, maybe yes," he told reporters. "Hopefully we will win this game and then we can even play more games in this tournament. Because we have an amazing group at the moment.

"We play really well and we're all just so motivated and the country believes – everybody believes at the moment ... the support is huge."

Belgium, though, are on a high themselves following a remarkable comeback against Senegal and Dest said they were dangerous despite a shaky start to the World Cup.

"They are inconsistent this tournament, but we still know that they have qualities," he said.

U.S. TEAM HOPE FOR LASTING IMPACT

Fellow defender Tim Ream said he hoped continuing their run could also boost the popularity of soccer in the U.S.

"We're not fully thinking about that at the minute. We're thinking about playing games and putting in performances," Ream said.

"But we are... very aware of the impact that we're having around the country and the impact we're having on generations of people and fans."

Balogun's suspension removes the focal point of their attack, but Ream said the U.S. could take heart from how they managed with 10 men against Bosnia.

"When teams can win in different ways, when teams have to win in different ways, it gives you that mental boost," Ream said.

"Sometimes the game's not going to be nice, it's not going to be pretty, you're not going to have everything go your way, but you find ways to finish games out," he added. REUTERS