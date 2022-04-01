US coach hails 'special' achievement

LOS ANGELES • The United States and Mexico both booked tickets to this year's World Cup in Qatar after the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) qualifiers concluded on Wednesday.

The US, who missed out four years ago, lost 2-0 to Costa Rica but still progressed along with the Mexicans, who beat El Salvador 2-0, while already qualified Canada topped the group despite losing 1-0 in Panama.

"It's amazing what this group of guys have been able to do over these last seven months," US coach Gregg Berhalter, whose side could only be stopped from advancing automatically if they had lost by six or more goals, told CBS Sports.

"I've really seen the team grow and this is a great accomplishment... I don't think that has sunk in yet.

"Just being at a World Cup as a player (in 2002 and 2006) is one of the most special things you can do... now to be doing it as a coach with this group of players is something special."

Mexico ended their campaign as runners-up to Canada, whose coach John Herdman reflected on the team's upcoming trip to Qatar.

This will be the Canadians' second time at the Finals and the first since 1986.

"For these boys, this has been one hell of a journey," said Herdman. "We're here, top of the group... And we're off to Qatar, that's all we dreamed of, as the champions of Concacaf."

The three qualifiers will jointly host the 2026 World Cup.

Costa Rica finished fourth in the standings and will face New Zealand in an intercontinental play-off in Qatar in June for another shot at making the Finals.

The All Whites ensured a 100 per record in the Oceania qualifiers by beating the Solomon Islands 5-0 on Wednesday. They are hoping to make the Finals for the first time since 2010, while Costa Rica are vying for their third successive appearance.

REUTERS