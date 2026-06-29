Uruguay's Ugarte suffers serious knee injury at World Cup

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June 28 - Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte could be facing a long spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee ligament injury during their 1-0 World Cup defeat by Spain on Friday.

The 25-year-old Manchester United player was carried off on a stretcher shortly before halftime at Guadalajara's Estadio Akron after appearing to twist awkwardly while closing down Spain midfielder Pedri.

United did not confirm whether he injured his anterior cruciate or medial collateral ligament.

A torn ACL is generally considered a far more serious injury than an MCL tear, usually requiring surgery and many months of rehabilitation.

"Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the best course of treatment and the rehabilitation timescale," United said in a statement.

Ugarte, who started all three of Uruguay's World Cup group games, was distraught, tugging his shirt over his face as he was carried off the pitch.

"We will continue working together through the evaluation process to later confirm the full extent and severity of the injury," Uruguay's soccer federation said in a statement.

The twice World Cup champions were eliminated with the loss, finishing third in Group H on two points.

The injury is another blow for Ugarte, whose Old Trafford career has yet to gain momentum since he joined United in a deal worth 50 million euros ($55 million) from Paris St Germain.

He started only eight Premier League matches in 2025-26 and was named in the starting lineup just once during United's final 16 league games. REUTERS