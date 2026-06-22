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Uruguay drop Nunez for Cape Verde clash as Bielsa packs midfield

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MIAMI, June 21 - Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa dropped Darwin Nunez for their World Cup Group H game against Cape Verde on Sunday.

Nunez was ineffective after starting in their 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia, taking just one shot before he was substituted at halftime, with the forward failing to find the net in his last 14 appearances for Uruguay.

• Agustin Canobbio comes into  Uruguay's starting lineup and Matias Vina makes way for Juan Manuel Sanabria.

• Bielsa opted for a midfield-heavy lineup as Uruguay expect to face a defensive wall of Cape Verde players, who kept European champions Spain at bay in a 0-0 draw.

• Cape Verde name strongest possible lineup, including Sidny Cabral, who was booked against Spain and risks a suspension with one more caution.

• Laros Duarte is dropped from midfield and Telmo Arcanjo earns a start.

• Vozinha keeps his place in goal after his heroics against Spain.

Uruguay: Fernando Muslera, Sebastian Caceres, Guillermo Varela, Mathias Olivera, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Agustin Canobbio, Maxi Araujo, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Federico Vinas.

Cape Verde: Vozinha, Diney Borges, Pico Lopes, Sidny Lopes Cabral, Steven Moreira, Kevin Pina, Jamiro Monteiro, Garry Rodrigues, Telmo Arcanjo, Gilson Benchimol, Ryan Mendes. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.