Uruguay bank on deadly duo

BELO HORIZONTE • For such a small country with a population of 3.5 million, Uruguay has always been admired by the rest of the footballing world for its continued ability to bring through world-class talent.

Nowhere has that been more evident than the attack, with stars ranging from Alvaro Recoba to Diego Forlan leading the La Celeste line in years past.

In Barcelona's Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint-Germain, though, Uruguay have arguably one of the greatest double acts in modern football.

They were part of the backbone of their 2011 Copa America win and if the team are to make it a record-extending 16th title in Brazil - no country has won South America's premier competition more times - much will depend on this fearsome partnership.

Sunday was simply another showcase of unerring finishing from the 32-year-old pair as Uruguay thumped 10-man Ecuador 4-0 in their opening Group C game, with midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro also on the scoresheet before an own goal in the second half by defender Arturo Mina rounded off the rout.

Cavani's bicycle kick, his 47th for his country, was the pick of the strikes, while Suarez's customary predatory instincts was on display in his first game in over a month since having knee surgery.

Afterwards, the former, who finally scored his first Copa goal in his fourth campaign, hailed the "important step", saying: "We are ready to fight in the Copa America.

"We had chances in the first half, we managed to take them and that gave us the tranquillity to manage the game.

"We knew they would be very tough opponents."

Suarez, who made it a record-extending 57th international strike, added: "Obviously, it's a positive result because we play the way we wanted to. But we played with an extra man in the first half."

However, Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez hinted he could shuffle the pack for their next game against Japan on Thursday in order to keep the star duo fresh.

Recalling how both players were forced to miss the business end of last season owing to injuries, he warned that "football always carries its surprises".

Tabarez said: "I always expect the best from these players here in the national team, because they have a huge commitment to the team.

"But there were some cases like Suarez, this is the first game he plays after his injury, he played just some training matches.

"Cavani, he also had an important injury (thigh) and just played the last games in his league.

"Maybe we should have rested those players... However, we are glad about this because we assumed this game was going to be hard. This win is something important for us, it's what we wanted."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE