Uruguay and Ecuador book tickets to Qatar World Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO • Uruguay and Ecuador secured their spots at the 2022 World Cup on Thursday, joining Brazil and Argentina as South America's automatic qualifiers.

Despite losing 3-1 to Paraguay, Ecuador progressed after Uruguay beat Peru 1-0, with both teams on 25 points with one match to play.

The results mean Peru (21 points), Colombia (20) and Chile (19) will now vie for fifth place and a play-off spot against a team from the Asian confederation.

Peru host Paraguay, Colombia travel to Venezuela and Chile are at home against Uruguay on Tuesday in the final round of games.

Uruguay earned the win over Peru thanks to Giorgian de Arrascaeta's goal before half-time.

But the victory was tinged with controversy as Peru were adamant a late looping shot that was saved by Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet had crossed the line, even as the referee waved away their claims for an equaliser.

Peru striker Paolo Guerrero later lashed out at the decision, which was not reviewed by the video assistant referee (VAR), saying: "It's unacceptable, I hope they do something because (we) played very well and everyone knows it.

"I hope the person responsible appears, they would be taking away our qualification for the World Cup."

Teammate Alexander Callens agreed that his team had been "robbed", saying: "I've seen the images. It's a goal, completely. Go and look at the VAR. You have to take a look. A game of this magnitude."

Ecuador qualified before a ball was kicked and the team played like there was nothing at stake, with Paraguay coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto earning his first win since he took over in October.

Colombia hit the net for the first time in eight games in a 3-0 victory at home to Bolivia, with Luis Diaz, Miguel Borja and Mateus Uribe getting the goals.

In Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) qualifying, 10-man Canada prolonged their wait for a berth at Qatar 2022 after losing 1-0 to Costa Rica.

Canada still need a point from their last two games to book their place and can do so against Jamaica tomorrow.

REUTERS