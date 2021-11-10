Uphill task for Howe

LONDON • Eddie Howe will have untold riches at his disposal in his new job as Newcastle manager but he faces an enormous challenge just to keep the club in the English Premier League following his appointment on Monday.

The former Bournemouth boss, who was not first choice to succeed Steve Bruce following last month's Saudi-led takeover, will have to galvanise a team who are second from bottom in the top flight and are the only club yet to win this season.

Here are some of the main challenges the 43-year-old, who had been out of a job since leaving the Cherries in August last year following their relegation, faces at St James' Park.

1 LACK OF STAR QUALITY

Howe will have to work with the players at his disposal until the January transfer window opens.

The dressing room still includes Karl Darlow, Paul Dummett, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey and Dwight Gayle, who helped to drag the club back into the Premier League after their last relegation in 2015-16.

Expensive flops like Joelinton and Miguel Almiron are also still on the books, although Howe will enjoy working again with former Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, as well as Allan Saint-Maximin.

Both players have been sidelined for significant periods in their time on Tyneside, so keeping the pair fit is vital.

2 MOVEMENT IN JANUARY

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley promised fans "world-class players" after the takeover, allowing them to dream big.

The financial restrictions imposed by former owner Mike Ashley allowed the squad to stagnate, and what money that was available was not always invested wisely.

The Magpies have traded largely at the lower end of the market, but Howe's squad need significant improvements as quickly as possible, meaning targets have to be pinned down quickly, even if the club's new-found wealth means prices are likely to be inflated.

Fans will dream of a statement signing such as a Lionel Messi or a Neymar but that is unlikely to transpire for a while as January tends to be a difficult period to bring in star players, with clubs reluctant to sanction big sales mid-season.

3 FIXTURE HEADACHE

Howe's first game in charge - at home to equally out-of-form Brentford on Nov 20 - looks winnable and they face fellow strugglers Norwich and Burnley in the coming weeks after travelling to Arsenal at the end of the month.

But winning is easier said than done and goal difference is the only thing that is keeping Newcastle above bottom side Norwich.

Next month's fixtures look particularly daunting, with consecutive matches against Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Howe knows Newcastle cannot afford to be cast adrift before the transfer window arrives. Only three teams have ever survived relegation having been bottom of the table at Christmas; West Brom in 2004-05, Sunderland in 2013-14 and Leicester in 2014-15.

4 FAN PRESSURE

Newcastle fans went wild when the takeover was confirmed last month, confident they will at last be able to compete on level terms with the biggest clubs.

However, the team have not won a major trophy since the 1955 FA Cup and have become a byword for underachievement and mediocrity.

Still, that has not stopped the supporters from dreaming big.

Newcastle United Supporters Trust chairman Greg Tomlinson tweeted: "Great to have Eddie Howe confirmed as new #nufc manager.

"A great appointment, a progressive, modern manager. Despite what you'll read in parts of the national media, our fan base will be fully behind him from day 1. A big challenge to stay up but our long-term future is bright."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE