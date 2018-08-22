Football: Home United not giving hope despite 2-0 first-leg loss to North Korean side April 25 Sports Club

AFC CUP INTER-ZONE PLAY-OFF

Semi-final, first leg:

Home United 0

April 25 Sports Club 2

Goalscorer and Man of the Match Pak Myong Song bizarrely collapsed with cramp and appeared in agony for half an hour during last night's post-match press conference before being stretchered off.

Despite April 25 Sports Club's problems with fatigue and immigration issues, Home United are the ones with a mountain to climb if they want to make it to the AFC Cup inter-zonal final.

The Protectors lost 2-0 in the first leg of the semi-final at the Jalan Besar Stadium last night. Both teams will play in Pyongyang, North Korea, next Tuesday.

The scoreline did not flatter the technically superior visitors, as they relied on lightning-quick counter-attacks and gamesmanship to secure the away win in front of 2,856 spectators, who included a sprinkling of vocal away fans.

The North Koreans could have been a few goals up at the break, but the half-time score was 0-0 only because of Home's resolute and, at times, desperate defending.

Aqhari Abdullah and Shakir Hamzah cleared off the line from Pak and Sim Hyon Jin respectively, before Home goalkeeper Eko Pradana Putra tipped Won Song's shot behind with his foot.

The same pattern of play resumed in the second half, as Eko Pradana pulled off a spectacular double save from Om Chol Song and Ri Hyong Jin in the 51st minute.

April 25 finally made their breakthrough in the 62nd minute when Pak's curler from the left wing sailed past Eko Pradana and into the top corner.

To the wrath of the Home fans, the North Koreans resorted to playacting after grabbing the away goal, and goalkeeper An Tae Song was booked for time-wasting in the 78th minute, shortly after Song Ui-young mustered the hosts' only shot on target.

April 25 then sealed the victory when they broke the offside trap and substitute An Il Bom slotted in the second goal.

April 25 coach O Yun Son claimed his side were lucky to win, and added: "We wanted at least a draw. Today we played to our own strategy and system and we are happy to get this important first-leg win."

Home coach Aidil Sharin refused to throw in the towel despite the result and the fact that they have still not received confirmation of their visas for their 16-hour trip to Pyongyang scheduled for tomorrow.

He said: "We have nothing to lose. It may be 2-0 now, but I know our boys won't give up.

"We will continue to give our best and try to get one goal first.

"The opponents are on a different level and they have many national team players. They are physically strong but, fitness-wise, we are superior.

"Overall, our boys have been fighting hard since January. Tonight's result is not good, but there is still a chance and so we want to fight for it."