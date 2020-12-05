Upbeat Solskjaer eyes march into top four

LONDON • Manchester United still remain frustratingly inconsistent, but three straight Premier League wins means they only trail leaders Tottenham by five points.

They also have a game in hand and should results go their way, the Red Devils could break into the top four for the first time this season with a win at West Ham today.

That is the end result United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targeting as his side visit the London Stadium, insisting that they have been more consistent than their critics give them credit for.

"Of course, it (getting back into the top four) would be for all sorts of reasons, we know we've got a game less and hope we get that back at some point as well," he said at his virtual pre-match press conference yesterday.

"With pre-season being as short as it was, to move closer to the top would be a great achievement at this point, and we've shown some great consistency away from home lately and hope we can continue that.

"How many games do you wanna go back. Football is a game with human beings and live their own lives. We've played some fantastic games, go 40 games back we're one of the most consistent in the Premier League.

"You're disappointed when you lose and it's fine margins at times that decide if you win or lose. The PSG game (in midweek) was miles better than West Brom, but you don't get three points against PSG.

"We're getting less bad performances and getting more consistent. You can never control the result in the end, that's decided by fine margins."

Like United, unfancied West Ham, in fifth place, can also move into the top four with a win.

These are heady times for a club many had tipped to be sucked into a relegation battle but David Moyes has done wonders on a limited budget.

They will also welcome 2,000 of their home fans for the first time since March and while the hosts cannot call on first-choice forward Michail Antonio due to injury, the manager yesterday urged his side to continue to "show the resilience to get results".

While Moyes failed to last a single season at Old Trafford, Solskjaer is full of respect for the job he has done at West Ham.

"When you're here it's the biggest club in the world and a different animal to anything else. I really admire David and you see the way West Ham perform and the results he's getting show his qualities."

United have doubts over Marcus Rashford, while Luke Shaw is still out but otherwise will travel to London with a full squad.

