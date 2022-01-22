Unvaxxed stars banned from European matches in France

PARIS • Uefa warned teams like Chelsea and Real Madrid on Thursday that they must "in principle" comply with France's new vaccine passport when the Champions League knockout rounds start next month.

Government sources on Monday told Agence France-Presse that all athletes who wish to enter sporting stadia and compete in the country will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19. That has put a major question mark over Novak Djokovic's participation in the French Open in May, after the tennis world No. 1's deportation from Australia over his vaccination status.

Uefa has suggested that European champions Chelsea must leave any unvaccinated players behind when they visit Lille on March 16 in the second leg of their last-16 clash, as should Real Madrid when they travel to the Parc des Princes for their first-leg clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Feb 15.

"Uefa is liaising with the relevant stakeholders across Europe ahead of the resumption of Uefa's club competitions in February," European football's governing body said in a statement.

"The specific conditions under which matches are played in each country are subject to the decisions of the competent authorities in that country. Each team will in principle be required to comply with the applicable rules in the country where the match takes place."

The statement went on to note that "the specific competition Annexes - still under elaboration - which contain special rules due to Covid-19 applicable to the knockout phase, may provide further guidance in this regard".

Another club impacted by the French government's attempt to curb transmission of the virus are FK Qarabag. The Azerbaijani side are at Marseille on Feb 17 on Europa Conference League duty.

The English Premier League indicated last month that 16 per cent of players had not received even their first jab.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE