Unsettled Lukaku won't rule out Inter return

LONDON • Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has said he is unhappy with manager Thomas Tuchel's system, while also admitting that he would like to return to Serie A side Inter Milan at some point in his career.

The Belgian left Inter in August and went back to Chelsea for a second stint - he had three seasons at Stamford Bridge from 2011 to 2014 - in a deal worth a club-record £97.5 million (S$178 million).

"After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine. I'm just not happy with the situation at Chelsea, this is normal," Lukaku, who has started just eight Premier League games this season, told Sky Italy in an interview which reportedly took place three weeks ago.

"I think the coach has chosen to play with another system, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I must not give up."

Lukaku has either led the line or played alongside a fellow striker this season but the Belgium international has missed nine Blues games since October due to injury and Covid-19, scoring only seven goals in all competitions so far.

Tuchel has also preferred to employ a formation without having to specially fit the 28-year-old in a one-or two-man attack, playing in his usual 3-4-3 system.

Earlier last month, the German had hinted that Lukaku has yet to fully adapt to English football following his arrival from Italy.

"Like it or not, there is still an adaptation going on. If you play in Italy or England it's a very, very different type of game," Tuchel said.

Lukaku revived his career at Inter where he scored 64 goals in two seasons and won the Serie A title before his departure. He said he hoped to be reunited with the club in the future.

"I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a still good level to hopefully win more," he said. "I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I will return to play there, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy."

According to the Daily Mail, Italian publication Corriere della Sera said a loan move this month is a possibility but it would come as a "huge surprise" if the Blues sanctioned a short-term switch.

Chelsea were top of the standings for several weeks but now find themselves in second place, eight points behind leaders Manchester City (50) after only two wins in their last six games.

They host Liverpool tomorrow, with the Anfield club one point behind Tuchel's side with a game in hand.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS