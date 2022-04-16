Unselfish Grealish a hit

LONDON • Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish believes that he "probably should become more selfish".

Speaking ahead of his side's FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool today, their second meeting in seven days, he told the BBC: "I shoot way less than anyone.

"I'm not even sure why, the guys say it here. Like say if I score in training, the lads are like, 'why don't you shoot more?'

"I probably should become more selfish. But like I said, I don't really count myself as a selfish player. If someone's in a better position, I'm going to pass it to them.

"I actually love the feeling of having an assist - players coming over and thanking you for their goal. It's just nice.

"Scoring is the best feeling in football, but I just love assisting."

The England international has scored four times in his debut season in Manchester, having found the net 17 times in his last two seasons at Aston Villa before his British-record £100 million (S$177.3 million) transfer last August.

After his talismanic role at his boyhood club, his time at City has been less headline-grabbing.

The 26-year-old admits he should have racked up more than his three assists this season.

He told the BBC: "As an attacking player, you do want goals and assists. I know for one thing I should definitely have more assists.

"Goals - I think I need to get myself in goalscoring positions a little bit more but I know it's not all about goals and assists. There are big games we've won and I feel like I've contributed."

He could have a big chance to contribute to the end of Liverpool's attempt at an unprecedented quadruple of titles in the English Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and League Cup - which they have already won - as the in-form Kevin de Bruyne is a doubt for the game at Wembley.

The Belgian playmaker and defender Kyle Walker both suffered injuries during the 0-0 midweek draw with Atletico Madrid which sent them into the Champions League semi-finals and potentially a fourth clash with the Reds this season in the final.

The sides drew 2-2 in the league last Sunday, just as they did last October at Anfield.

The Citizens are chasing a treble of their own and defender Aymeric Laporte believes this could be one of the "greatest" weeks of their careers. He told the club's website: "We know we are fighting in three competitions.

"We know that it will be tough, but I think that we can do it and we will go for that. (This week) is something amazing that we probably don't realise right now.

"I think if everything goes how we want then it can be one of the greatest weeks as a professional."

While City had a nervy, fractious European clash in midweek, the Reds enjoyed a more straightforward affair with manager Jurgen Klopp able to rest several key players for their second-leg 3-3 draw at home to Benfica, courtesy of their two-goal lead from the first leg.

The German wants a better performance than the one his side produced against City last Sunday.

Said Klopp: "It has to be treated like a final, we have to. That's how it is pretty much and that's how we approached it already since January since we started this little mission. You have to go all-in."

Unlike City, the Reds have no injury worries, although Diogo Jota is a slight doubt due to a knock.

They will also have a fresher side to cover the expansive Wembley turf with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk all left out of the starting line-up against Benfica.

Former City and Liverpool goalkeeper David James told the BBC: "It might be the FA Cup where Pep makes changes and that would be down to injuries, given what happened this week, Liverpool have got everything in their favour."

However, Fabinho remains wary of City, telling Liverpool's website: "They have players who in one action can change the game with a pass or a finish.

"I try to close all those spaces - of course, it's really hard. Some of the players look like they never lose the ball. It's really hard to play against players like this."

