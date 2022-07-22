'Unreal' strike puts resilient England through to semis

LONDON • England match-winner Georgia Stanway admitted she was unsure if her stunning strike was destined for the back of the net after letting fly from distance to fire her side into the women's European Championship semi-finals with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Spain on Wednesday.

The hosts were staring at an exit, trailing 1-0 to Esther Gonzalez's opener with six minutes of normal time remaining, but substitute Ella Toone levelled to earn extra time before Stanway's blockbuster drive in the 96th minute.

"Unreal. That just shows the level that we're at. We get a setback and we come back and do it. We put in a massive shift. Job done and we'll focus on the semis," she told the BBC. "I wasn't too sure (if the shot was going in). It's one to be proud of. I'll remember today. We put in a massive shift. We just have to enjoy this moment and crack on."

England have now scored 16 goals at Euro 2022, the second-most in tournament history behind Germany's 2009 total of 21.

Stanway's extra-time winner was their 100th goal under head coach Sarina Wiegman, since the Dutchwoman, who led her country to their maiden victory at the last edition in 2017, took over the reins last September.

The 52-year-old missed England's final group game after coming down with Covid-19 but recovered in time for the Spain contest to give her side a massive lift.

"We never gave up. It was the first time we've gone behind and we showed character and resilience. We pushed each other. Buzzing. The fans helped as well," Toone said.

Spain had been pre-tournament favourites before long-term injuries to reigning Ballon d'Or Feminin winner Alexia Putellas as well as all-time top goalscorer Jennifer Hermoso rocked their preparations.

But despite losing their key duo in the lead-up to the Euro, the visitors still retained their ability to keep the ball, which left the Lionesses and another sell-out crowd of 29,000 in Brighton frustrated for the vast majority of the regulation time.

England had to show another side of their game by relying on their fighting spirit to maintain their unbeaten run of 18 matches since Wiegman's appointment and reach the Euro semi-finals for the second successive time, and sixth overall.

"It's just relief that the game is done. We were prepared for all scenarios, it was a difficult match and we're just relieved to have got the job done," said defender Millie Bright, who was named the Player of the Match.

"You could see the talent of the Spanish team; we didn't have the ball much but our mentality and resilience was fantastic throughout."

Wiegman's side, one of the favourites to lift the trophy at Wembley, will face Belgium or Sweden, who play today, in their semi-final clash next Tuesday in Sheffield.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS