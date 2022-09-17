Unpredictable Wolves impress PEP

LONDON - It is unsurprising that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has done his homework thoroughly as he prepares his team for Saturday's Premier League trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Top spot is up for grabs - for a day at least - as City are just one point behind leaders Arsenal (15) and will leapfrog the Gunners with a win or a draw. Mikel Arteta's side travel to Brentford on Sunday.
But that scenario mattered little to tactical master Guardiola, who preferred to analyse his opponents.
He said: "They are a completely different team to (previous) seasons. They used to play with five at the back with Conor Coady but now they play with four.
"I'm really impressed with how they play, unpredictable. They have a lot, a lot of really good things. Centre-backs, attack out-side, inside, a lot of talent... all of them. They are competitors.
"One of the toughest opponents we faced last season and tomorrow will be no exception. We have to be prepared. We have to mentally prepare."
City beat German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Champions League in midweek, thanks to 22-year-old star striker Erling Haaland's 13th goal in nine matches in all competitions.
In an article on Thursday, Sky Sports predicted that the Norwegian hotshot would finish the season on 102 goals in all club competitions if he sustains his strike rate, game time and reaches all finals.
"At the age that he is, his ambition, he wants to (be) better. A perfect person, a nice guy. He already had the quality," added Guardiola.
City, who have not played domestically since drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa on Sept 3, will depend on Haaland maintaining his form to keep the team firing on all fronts.
Their unbeaten run now stands at eight matches - four of their last five ended in victories with 17 goals scored and just four conceded.
It has also been more than a year since City last lost a Premier League away game. They have won 15 and drawn six since losing to Tottenham in August 2021.
Guardiola will also be encouraged that his team have beaten Wolves in their past four meetings.
The City boss will be without injured defenders Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker at Molineux.
Wolves, meanwhile, are short in attack following injuries to their new signing Sasa Kalajdzic and Raul Jimenez. They have since turned to a proven Premier League winner in Diego Costa.
The former Chelsea striker signed for the club this week as a free agent until the end of the season, and Guardiola will be wary of the fiery threat that the 33-year-old Spaniard can pose to the league.
Bruno Lage's side have only six points from six games but are unbeaten in three matches.
However, they have not played a single game since their 1-0 win over Southampton on Sept 3 and match sharpness could be a factor.
Wolves are also lacking firepower as they have scored a league-low three goals and Costa could be a major boost.
But despite not scoring, they have not conceded many as well. Wolves are currently the best defensive team, letting in only four goals and just one at home.
Lage did not confirm if Costa, who has not played competitively since he left Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in January, will be ready to feature against City.
"We know he needs time not to be fit because he is fit, but to be ready to compete at this level," he added. "It is his destiny (to return to Premier League).
"We need a reference in the box, we need one guy to compete with Raul and Diego has that profile and he has a different profile to Raul."
AFP, REUTERS
WOLVES V MAN CITY
Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221, 7.25pm