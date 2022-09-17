Unpredictable Wolves impress PEP

LONDON - It is unsurprising that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has done his homework thoroughly as he prepares his team for Saturday's Premier League trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Top spot is up for grabs - for a day at least - as City are just one point behind leaders Arsenal (15) and will leapfrog the Gunners with a win or a draw. Mikel Arteta's side travel to Brentford on Sunday.

But that scenario mattered little to tactical master Guardiola, who preferred to analyse his opponents.

He said: "They are a completely different team to (previous) seasons. They used to play with five at the back with Conor Coady but now they play with four.

"I'm really impressed with how they play, unpredictable. They have a lot, a lot of really good things. Centre-backs, attack out-side, inside, a lot of talent... all of them. They are competitors.

"One of the toughest opponents we faced last season and tomorrow will be no exception. We have to be prepared. We have to mentally prepare."

City beat German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Champions League in midweek, thanks to 22-year-old star striker Erling Haaland's 13th goal in nine matches in all competitions.

In an article on Thursday, Sky Sports predicted that the Norwegian hotshot would finish the season on 102 goals in all club competitions if he sustains his strike rate, game time and reaches all finals.

"At the age that he is, his ambition, he wants to (be) better. A perfect person, a nice guy. He already had the quality," added Guardiola.

City, who have not played domestically since drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa on Sept 3, will depend on Haaland maintaining his form to keep the team firing on all fronts.

Their unbeaten run now stands at eight matches - four of their last five ended in victories with 17 goals scored and just four conceded.