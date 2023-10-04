Unlucky Alex Meret hands Real Madrid win at Napoli

NAPLES – Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti called it a “hard-fought” win, as Alex Meret’s own goal handed his team a 3-2 Champions League win at Napoli on Tuesday which moved the Spanish giants top in Group C.

Italian international goalkeeper Meret could do nothing to stop Federico Valverde’s powerful, deflected shot crashing out off the bar and back into the goal off his outstretched arm 12 minutes from the end of an entertaining clash.

That unlucky rebound maintained Real’s perfect start to the group stage and moved them three points clear of both the Italian champions and Braga, 3-2 winners over bottom-side Union Berlin earlier on Tuesday.

“It was a difficult match, very hard-fought right until the last minute,” said Ancelotti to Sky Sport in Italy.

“It seems absurd to me that that goal is given as a Meret own goal... Valverde is a great player and a great midfielder, he creates a lot and that was a great strike.”

Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham scored the away side’s other goals on former Napoli coach Ancelotti’s return to southern Italy, giving Real a half-time lead after Leo Ostigard headed the hosts in front in the 19th minute.

England midfielder Bellingham, who also set up Vinicius’ smart low finish, has now scored eight times in his first nine matches for Real in all competitions and looked a class above most of the other players on the pitch.

“What’s so amazing about Bellingham is that he’s only 20. He has great quality, a strong personality and character,” added Ancelotti. “He’s a young man of 20 who’s showing everyone what extraordinary talent he has.”

Piotr Zielinski had given Napoli hope that they could build on a recent burst of good form when he smashed in a 54th-minute penalty harshly given for a Nacho handball while challenging Victor Osimhen.

Real’s players and Ancelotti were furious with the decision and complained vociferously to referee Clement Turpin, who had first turned down the penalty appeals and waved play on, with the ball seemingly deflecting off Nacho’s boot before hitting his left hand as he slid in to tackle.

“I don’t think it’s a penalty. It’s a rebound from his foot, you can’t just cut the hand off the player,” Ancelotti insisted.

Roared on by their fans in a sold-out Diego Maradona stadium, Napoli pushed for the win and almost scored with a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia strike that went just wide while Real goalkeeper Kep Arrizabalaga made three fine saves from Osimhen’s close-range efforts.

Veteran Real midfielder Luka Modric’s corner then ended up at the feet of Valverde, whose long-range effort sealed all three points. AFP, REUTERS