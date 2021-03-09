'Unleash the Roar' plan aims to lift local football standards

A new national project, called "Unleash the Roar", will be launched to grow local football, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong announced in Parliament yesterday.

Noting that football is a sport with mass appeal and also the most participated team sport here, he said football in the Republic is "not quite where we would like it to be".

The project is related to the Football Association of Singapore's (FAS) goal for the national men's team to qualify for the 2034 Fifa World Cup, which Mr Tong had first revealed to The Straits Times in August 2019 in his previous role as FAS vice-president.

Aimed at creating opportunities for more Singaporean boys and girls to undergo sustained and structured high-quality football training, the project's first phase will be rolled out over the next two years.

Its implementation will be focused on eight pillars. Among them is a National Football Curriculum to be adopted in primary schools and made accessible to public and private football clubs and academies.

Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua said yesterday that School Football Academies will be established and their players will compete in an elite youth league.

For those who wish to pursue a professional career in football, local and overseas scholarships will be provided for top talent, with the FAS in discussions with overseas football leagues and institutions such as Spain's La Liga and German club Borussia Dortmund.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth is also working with the Ministry of Defence to explore avenues for footballers to train and play at top levels while fulfilling their national service obligations, including early enlistment, leave and time-off for them to train.

The project's other pillars include enhancing coaching support in schools, sports science, and a "whole-of-society" partnership.

The FAS and national agency Sport Singapore will announce more details in a media conference today.

Even with these initiatives in place, there is "one more ingredient for success", said Mr Tong. "And that is our collective unity to pursue a shared goal," he said. "It has to be all of us, working together, united, pulling in the same direction, for this project to have a chance."

Members of the football fraternity welcomed the announcement.

Former national goalkeeper Lionel Lewis, 38, said having a long-term goal was bound to lift standards, pointing to how the Goal 2010 project ultimately led to three Asean Championship titles between 2004 and 2012, though it failed to get the Lions to the World Cup.

"You could see a lot of improvements in the fundamentals in the football ecosystem," he said. "Of course there will be critics, but to me, this goal is not about getting to the World Cup per se. It's about developing local football as a whole."

National Under-15 coach Philippe Aw, 43, said he hoped the plans would help players master the basics at an earlier age, noting that he had worked with 16-year-old players who had to "play catch-up because we are working on things (they) needed to do when (they were) 12".

"There is a lot of talk about the golden age of learning between nine and 12... I really hope we get it right this time," he added.

Parents of budding footballers also gave their approval. Civil servant Hasyim Hassan, whose two sons aged 13 and 17 play football, said: "What I am excited about is now there will be a structure, a system, and avenues that can help my sons fulfil their dreams."

Sazali Abdul Aziz