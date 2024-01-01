United's Van de Beek loaned to Frankfurt for rest of season

Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Manchester United - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 2, 2023 Manchester United's Donny van de Beek arrives at the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File photo REUTERS
Updated
12 sec ago
Published
14 sec ago

Manchester United midfieder Donny van de Beek has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the rest of the 2023-24 season, United said on Monday.

The 26-year-old Dutch international joined United in 2020 from Ajax Amsterdam but has not featured regularly for the club. He has made only two Premier League starts for United since returning from a loan spell at Everton in 2022.

After missing the first half of 2023 due to a ligament injury, he has appeared only once in the league this season as a late substitute.

"Van de Beek will be pushing for more playing time in Germany," United said in a statement.

"Eintracht Frankfurt are currently sixth in the Bundesliga and face a UEFA Europa Conference League play-off with Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium in February." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top