United's salvation could come from the bench

Anthony Martial's last contribution to Manchester United's season may prove his most important. He was the first of three substitutes to effect a three-point swing in the race for fourth place in the Premier League. Martial found Edinson Cavani who centred for Marcus Rashford's 93rd-minute winner against West Ham last week.

A case of managerial magic? It would seem so. A goal in United's truest traditions? Arguably, given that substitutes, in Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, won them a Champions League in injury time. A theme of their season? Undeniably. United have eight goals from substitutes in the EPL, the most of anyone.