United's poor display puts top-four goal in jeopardy

LONDON • Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted there are no guarantees that his side would make the top four in the Premier League this season, following a meek 1-0 home loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

It was a first defeat in six games in all competitions for the German, but a fourth league defeat in 10 games at Old Trafford this season leaves United still languishing in seventh, four points adrift of the Champions League spots.

"I cannot make any guarantees. Look at today's performance, if I say we are 100 per cent convinced we will finish in the top four, I don't know if people will believe that," said the 63-year-old.

"We didn't play well at all, neither individually nor collectively.

"In the first half, we had big problems to keep them away from our box and from our goal. In the second half, we changed to a different formation, with a back three, and we had more control on the game.

"But the game showed that we have a lot of work to do, especially against the ball. We had too many unforced errors and we have to get better. This is an issue of the whole team. For me it is about taking the next steps and getting better. Today's game showed that we still have a long way to go."

Joao Moutinho's 82nd-minute goal settled the contest but Wolves could have wrapped the game up long before then after creating a series of first-half openings.

Bruno Lage's men had 19 shots and 15 before half-time - the most by any opponent in the first half in the league at Old Trafford.

United defender Luke Shaw accused his side for not putting in their "100 per cent" in the defeat.

"We look at our squad, our team, the players we have, we have unbelievable quality," he told Sky Sports.

"But sometimes quality isn't enough. We need to bring the intensity, we need to bring being more aggressive and we need to bring more motivation. I think maybe from the outside today, it didn't look like we had any of them three.

"Inside the dressing room we know we want to win, we know what we want but I think when we step out on that pitch we need to give 100 per cent."

With no game until the FA Cup third-round tie with Aston Villa on Monday, Shaw is hoping the sessions with Rangnick at Carrington will bring some change.

"We have time now to refocus back, we got a long training week and maybe the manager can bring some more ideas to what he wants on the pitch," he added.

