United's midfield needs to supply more goals

LONDON • Manchester United need their midfielders to score more goals and Scott McTominay has the characteristics to get into double figures despite being deployed as a defensive midfielder, said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

McTominay, 24, has scored seven times in all competitions this season, including in United's last three fixtures with Tuesday's extra-time winner against West Ham United sending them through to an FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester City.

Bruno Fernandes is United's top scorer with 18 goals in all competitions this term and Paul Pogba is still sidelined due to injury.

Solskjaer said: "We need more goals from midfield and Scott does have that ability to go box-to-box. He's a threat inside the box and he used to be a striker."

United travel to second-bottom side West Bromwich Albion today. They are five points behind leaders Manchester City (50), who also have a game in hand.

With United also preparing for an upcoming Europa League last-32 tie against Real Sociedad, Solskjaer said the Spanish side are at a disadvantage after the first leg was moved to Turin due to travel restrictions to fight the spread of Covid-19 variants.

Last year's knockout stages were reduced to single legs at neutral venues in Germany and the United manager said that could be done again this season and he would be in favour of fewer games for his fatigued players. "When one game is at a neutral venue, it's a disadvantage for the team that doesn't have the home game. But that's out of our hands."

REUTERS

WEST BROM V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm