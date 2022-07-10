On The Ball

United's inability to offload Ron might be lose-lose

Updated
Published
6 min ago
Should you catch Manchester United on tour in Thailand and Australia, don't expect to see Cristiano Ronaldo on anything but the marketing material. Should Ronaldo get his way, the last time he will have been seen in a United shirt would be Friday's release of next season's collared red jersey.

Even then, Ronaldo looked to have been Photoshopped in. As United's tour party took off in an easterly direction, he was still at home in Portugal. The word from his camp is he remains there for family reasons. Few would doubt he will be keeping himself fit but another club is likely to see the benefit.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 10, 2022, with the headline United's inability to offload Ron might be lose-lose.

