United's Erik the red

LONDON • Tactical fluidity, a commitment to bring through youth-team players and a penchant for possession-based football.

Those are the qualities Erik ten Hag can bring to Manchester United after British media yesterday named him as the strong favourite to take over as the full-time manager in the summer, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick moving into a consultancy role.

Both the BBC and the Daily Mail said the 52-year-old Ajax Amsterdam coach fits the profile the United board wants for the man who will hopefully restore the glory days the club enjoyed under former manager Alex Ferguson.

The Red Devils reportedly held talks with the Dutch Eredivisie leaders - whose chief executive is former United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar - at the end of last week about the conditions under which ten Hag can leave.

Ajax will not stand in their coach's way - his contract is up at the end of next season - and the cost of prising him away would be relatively low, at around £1.6 million (S$2.9 million).

Former Netherlands boss Marco van Basten yesterday hinted the deal was all but done, telling Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport he was sad to see his compatriot leave.

"We are already losing so much in the Netherlands. The competition is already being milked out and getting smaller," he said.

"That is a shame. I think you are now also losing your best coach."

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November, Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino was the favourite to take over, with United reportedly having spoken to his representatives as well.

The Argentinian would also have been a safer bet as he knows the English game, having managed Tottenham Hotspur for over five years, helping them reach their first Champions League final in 2019. Earlier this week, former United forward and Derby County manager Wayne Rooney stated his preference for Pochettino for the same reasons.

But the 50-year-old's stock has fallen this season after a disappointing last-16 exit in the Champions League. While he is under serious pressure, PSG are holding off on sacking him as they will have to pay out £17 million, with his contract running out next year.

Any approach by United will see the French Ligue 1 leaders ask for around £15 million and United are wary of another big compensation package, having forked out about £27 million in total by firing Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer.

Ten Hag, who has won two Dutch doubles and took Ajax to the last four of the Champions League in 2019, is said to have demanded backing from United to pursue his transfer targets.

According to the Independent newspaper, he told the club's football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher he envisaged a "five-year project".

He also addressed the futures of several current squad members, saying they are nowhere near "Champions League shape".

The BBC said that ultimately, he was "a better fit for the structure now in place at United".

The fan base is also willing to give him a chance - when pundit Gary Neville ran a poll on Twitter last month, 82 per cent of close to 220,000 respondents preferred him to Pochettino.

The former United captain believes ten Hag's "fresh name" is an advantage, telling Sky Sports: "We know the impact that he had. He's won a couple of titles and cups in Holland. His style of play is good. He's got more experience than most people think at the age of 52.

"It's a massive jump but he's got a good coaching pedigree. He's not scarred and that's a good thing - he comes in fresh."

British media reported that United will hold off on an immediate announcement out of respect for Ajax and their ongoing title race with PSV Eindhoven, with the Telegraph adding that next week was a more likely possibility.

United have persistently failed to mount a significant challenge for the Premier League title since Ferguson stood down in 2013.

Their last title was the Europa League in 2017.

Several players are also out of contract in the summer, notably Paul Pogba, so player recruitment will be a key area for the new boss.

The Telegraph yesterday said he will be given a big transfer budget, with the likes of West Ham United's Declan Rice and Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips on the radar. Ten Hag could also raid Ajax for defender Jurrien Timber and winger Antony.

His willingness to develop academy players will also be welcome.

United have a promising crop of youngsters like Alejandro Garnacho, who last month won his first Argentina call-up at 17.

