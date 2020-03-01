United won't throw towel in: Solskjaer

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Manchester United will not repeat last season's embarrassing "capitulation" against Everton as they strengthen their push for a Champions League place.

United make the trip to Goodison Park today in an upbeat mood after seven games unbeaten and six clean sheets in all competitions.

On Thursday, they progressed to the last 16 of the Europa League after a 5-0 victory at home against Club Brugge gave them a 6-1 win on aggregate.

Solskjaer endured what remains his most chastening day in the Old Trafford hot seat last April at Everton, apologising to fans after a 4-0 Premier League defeat.

"That was the lowest I've been," the United manager said. "I think you all know that and remember that. That was a capitulation.

"We had absolutely nothing about us, even though their goals were more or less counter-attacks from set plays and long throw-ins."

The Norwegian said he was certain his side would produce a better performance today.

"I can with hand on heart 100 per cent say these boys will never give in and never give up like that team did," he said. "These are the boys we want to build the next team around."

Of that starting line-up, Chris Smalling has left on loan, Phil Jones has barely featured and Paul Pogba has seen his playing time heavily restricted by injuries. Romelu Lukaku has left for Inter Milan.

The Red Devils at last appear to have found some consistency and confidence after a bumpy season.

They impressed against Brugge with a style of play Solskjaer agreed is the blueprint for the future.

"That's Man United as the fans want to see," he said. "There was loads of movements, combinations, one-or two-touches, runs into the box, attempts. I think we have to be that type of team."

The January arrival of Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes has also lifted the team to fifth in the league on 41 points.

"As I've said a few times, Rome wasn't built in a day," said Solskjaer. "The culture, the attitude, the fitness, the camaraderie, the team spirit and maybe even the understanding between players have improved.

"We have missed that box opener that Bruno is proving to be now. He is a big, big boost for us."

On-loan striker Odion Ighalo found the net for the first time when he scored against Brugge, and he could be asked to step in at Everton if Anthony Martial misses out through a thigh injury.

United will also be boosted by the return of midfielder Scott McTominay. He scored during his 72-minute outing against Brugge, his first following a knee injury suffered in December.

Everton left-back Lucas Digne is a doubt with a muscle strain.

Theo Walcott (knee) is back in contention, while Andre Gomes, who is back from a horrific ankle injury, could replace fellow midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, who has undergone knee surgery.

The Toffees are five points behind United, and manager Carlo Ancelotti believes his team have what it takes to clinch a Champions League spot.

He said: "I think the fight for Europe is still open, and it will be open after the game against United. Of course the win would be important. Our house is important. Our fans give us more confidence."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN

