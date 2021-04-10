United win but will be without three key men in second leg

MADRID • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labelled scorers Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes exceptional but admitted their 2-0 Europa League quarter-final, first-leg win at Granada did not constitute a "perfect night".

Captain Harry Maguire, left-back Luke Shaw and midfielder Scott McTominay were all booked on Thursday and will miss the return game through suspension.

United are overwhelming favourites to make the semi-finals for a second straight season but their manager said: "We got three yellow cards and three suspensions... We know how difficult it is to come to Spain. It's created a good starting point for next week's game - then we've got to play well to get a result."

Rashford became the fourth player from an English club to reach 20 goals in all competitions this season - after Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Fernandes - as he scored with a moment of quality on the half-hour.

Victor Lindelof's long ball was inch-perfect but Rashford's control with his first touch at full speed was sublime, leaving Granada's defence in his wake before netting past Rui Silva.

Fernandes put away his 19th penalty from his 20 spot kicks for United, which is a remarkable record given that he joined them only in January last year.

"Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have been exceptional, and are so important for us," Solskjaer told BT Sport. "The first goal is a very good run and fantastic finish by Rashford. Bruno's so comfortable from the penalty spot - even though the goalkeeper nearly saved it."

At the other end, David de Gea kept a clean sheet on his first appearance for United since the end of February. Yangel Herrera came close for the hosts, volleying against the post.

Arsenal, meanwhile, rued their inability to shut out Slavia Prague, as they were denied a win in their first-leg clash at the Emirates by Tomas Holes' 94th-minute header.

The 1-1 draw with the Czech champions left the Gunners' only hope of silverware this year in doubt. But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insisted he was confident of winning the tie and he has no doubts about his team's mentality.

Arsenal, 10th in the Premier League, thought substitute Nicolas Pepe had scored the winner in the 86th minute. Asked if he had any worries about his side's mental strength after they failed to see the game out, Arteta said: "No, I don't have any concerns."

20 Goals scored by Marcus Rashford in all competitions this season.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE