United win but 'have to go back to the basics'

LONDON • After scoring in Thursday's 3-1 Premier League win over Burnley, Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay said the team needed to go back to basics and also cast aside the negativity around the club.

The Scot was one of the brightest players on the pitch for interim manager Ralf Rangnick, opening the scoring and then blasting a shot against the post which was turned in by Cristiano Ronaldo.

All the goals - including a Ben Mee own goal - came in the opening 45 minutes before a low-key second half and McTominay felt the first half was the best they had performed under the German, who had been critical of their display in Monday's 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

"Probably first half as a team was (the best display under Rangnick). We were a bit flat in the second-half for whatever reason. We need to get that for a full 90 minutes which we haven't really had this year," McTominay said.

"But we are learning and adapting. The game against Newcastle was difficult, the manager said we set the record for the most amount of turnovers in the league. We had to keep the ball better."

Rangnick also felt that his team's attacking play in the first half was the best he has seen so far.

"Was the first half the best since I came to the club? I would say offensively yes... we did the things we intended to do, finding the right spots and spaces, taking on players in one-on-one situations," he said.

"After the first goal we scored we had control but then we gave away one goal (scored by Aaron Lennon). Whenever the ball was in our half there is still space for improvement but offensively that was so far the best performance."

McTominay, who has spent much of this season in a holding midfield pairing with Fred, was more of a presence in United's attack on Thursday and seemed to relish that more advanced role.

United as a collective need to step up their game, though, if they are to compete for a top-four place to enter the Champions League. The Red Devils are in sixth spot, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal (35) with a game in hand.

"It is about adapting to new methods. We have to go back to the basics of football. We have to tackle, we have to run, we have to create," added McTominay.