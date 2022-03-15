United will 'try everything' they can to beat Atletico

LONDON • With Arsenal in the box seat to claim fourth spot in the Premier League this season, winning the Champions League may be the only way Manchester United can return to the competition next term.

The fourth-placed Gunners are a point ahead of the Red Devils (50) and hold three games in hand.

Winning the Champions League would ensure qualification regardless of where United finish in the league table but that would be a tall order with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich far bigger favourites.

Still, Ralf Rangnick wants his side to push as far as they can on both fronts.

Ahead of today's last-16, second-leg tie against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford - the sides drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture - the United interim boss said: "We are fully aware we shouldn't be dropping points any more. Arsenal are in good shape. They won again yesterday. We need to look after ourselves and win our games in the Premier League.

"It doesn't matter which way we qualify for the Champions League next season. The question is what is most realistic. Tomorrow is the Champions League and we'll try everything we possibly can to win the game tomorrow to be in the last eight."

United have a full squad to pick from after Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes both returned to training after missing the weekend win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Unlike United, Atletico have a host of names missing, including the suspended Yannick Carrasco and the injured quartet of Matheus Cunha, Daniel Wass, Sime Vrsaljko and Thomas Lemar.

But Rangnick will take nothing for granted. While Diego Simeone's side have not been at their best this term, lying fourth in La Liga, the Spanish champions are on a four-game winning streak.

Joao Felix is their man in form, having netted five goals in his last five games in all competitions. In his first two seasons at Atletico, the Portugal forward struggled to live up to his €126 million (S$188.7 million) price tag but he has shown recently how dangerous he can be.

With Atletico known to keep things tight, Rangnick has warned his players not to give the ball away cheaply. "It's very important (not to concede first). Even more so against a team like Atletico, who don't mind the other team having the ball," he said yesterday.

Like Atletico, United also have a player seemingly revitalised after a slow start. Jadon Sancho arrived from Borussia Dortmund to much fanfare but initially struggled to make an impression despite costing £73 million (S$130 million).

Since the start of February, he has had five goal involvements in seven league appearances and Rangnick feels the England winger is beginning to look like the player who terrorised the Bundesliga.

"He told me it was a problem for him to get adjusted to the intensity. Now he has managed to do that. I'm happy to see him play at that kind of level right now," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN UNITED V ATLETICO

Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 3.55am