United will 'put it right' after Saints setback: Ole

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has vowed his Manchester United side "will put it right" after conceding a late goal against Southampton on Monday, denting their hopes of reaching next season's Champions League after a one-year absence.

The fifth-placed Red Devils were on course for a fifth straight Premier League victory after bouncing back from Stuart Armstrong's early opener with strikes from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

But just as Solskjaer's men looked to have a lock on a top-four place, Saints substitute Michael Obafemi struck in stoppage time to seal a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Earlier on Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned Manchester City's two-season European ban, meaning only the top-four English top-flight teams will qualify for next season's Champions league.

Champions Liverpool and second-placed City have already secured their berths, leaving United, Chelsea and Leicester in a tussle for the two remaining places, with one of the three teams set to miss out.

Still, United have an easier run-in compared to the Blues and Foxes, whom they are behind only on goal difference.

Their next two games are against a Crystal Palace side in free fall - they have lost their past five league games - and West Ham, who are fighting for their lives and just three points above the relegation zone.

United travel to Leicester on the last day of the term, but with Brendan Rodgers' side first needing to take on Europa League hopefuls Sheffield United and Tottenham, the King Power Stadium clash may not be a decider, provided they do their part and results go their way.

"I have to say the mentality of the boys has been brilliant," Solskjaer said. "We've had a few setbacks over the season, of course, and this is another challenge for us.

"I am very confident in the mentality of them. Very disappointed, of course, but we have to take the disappointments as well as the positives when you win games.

"We've learnt a hard lesson today, hopefully, so we'll make it right. I trust the boys in that respect."

18 Manchester United are unbeaten in 18 games in all competitions.

After their trip to Palace tomorrow, United will head to Wembley for their FA Cup semi-final with Chelsea on Sunday.

Solskjaer may, however, have a problem at left-back after he confirmed Luke Shaw was a doubt for both games following an ankle injury picked up against the Saints.

His replacement, Brandon Williams, was also forced off following a clash of heads that left him bloodied.

