United will attack PSG, vows Solskjaer

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer further endeared himself to the Old Trafford faithful after confirming Manchester United would stay true to their attacking ethos and not sit back ahead of the first leg of their Champions League last-16 meeting against Paris Saint-Germain today.

British media reports have indicated that the interim manager will land the job on a permanent basis in the summer after engineering a run of 10 wins in their past 11 games since replacing the sacked Jose Mourinho in December.

But Solskjaer brushed off the speculation, which will surely hit fever pitch should the Red Devils get past a PSG side shorn of Neymar and Edinson Cavani - claiming there were still a "few more months for me to do whatever I can do for the club".

At his pre-match press conference yesterday, he was brimming with confidence as he declared: "If ever there was a time for us to play big games, it's now."

Asked if he had any inkling he would be in the dugout when the last-16 draw was made in December, he said: "Of course, I didn't know. I was watching it with my son Noah and said, 'Wow that is a tough challenge'. But we have given ourselves the best possible opportunity in the way we have gone into tomorrow's game.

"When Manchester United ring and ask you to help, you say yes. The Champions League is a fantastic tournament. It is a test for our whole team.

"I have loved every single minute of it. We knew we had a big challenge in front of us because we were far behind in the league, confidence was low after Liverpool, but they have responded fantastically.

"I don't think we could be in a better frame of mind and looking forward to the next few games.

"We are confident. We have found what team we have, we are looking like a team, and we are agreeing on how we should approach games."

France forward Anthony Martial, who sat alongside the manager, agreed it was "easier to play this style of football compared to (the) previous style we were asked to play" in a dig at Mourinho.

Solskjaer warned his opposite number Thomas Tuchel that when United "are on song, not many teams enjoy their nights at Old Trafford", he also revealed the plan to take the game to the opposition.

He added: "It's about always believing in yourself. If you asked other managers who played against Sir Alex (Ferguson's) teams, the pace and the tempo going forward were key.

"I have three good forwards (Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku), as well as (Alexis) Sanchez and (Jesse) Lingard. They can challenge PSG's defence."

While his managerial record in domestic competitions with United stands up to scrutiny, this will be his first test against elite European competition.

But he remains far from cowed at playing under the floodlights.

Recalling how "the biggest nights of my career have been Champions League nights", the 45-year-old, who scored the winner in the 1999 final which helped the club secure the treble, said: "Both the supporters and players have been looking forward to a night like this because they have always been special."

Solskjaer also dismissed suggestions that a PSG side without Cavani, Neymar and Thomas Meunier would be there for the taking, insisting it made them "more unpredictable".

He added: "Any team that are missing players will feel the effect, but that will give the others the chance."

REUTERS

MAN UNITED V PSG

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 3.55am