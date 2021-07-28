United to sign Varane in an initial $63m deal

LONDON • Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign France centre-back Raphael Varane from Real Madrid for an initial £34 million (S$63.7 million), British media reported on Monday.

Sky Sports said the fee would rise to £41 million including add-ons for World Cup winner Varane, who has one year remaining on his contract at Real.

Regarded as one of the world's top defenders, the 28-year-old has featured over 350 times for the Spanish club, winning three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies since joining them in 2011 from French side Lens.

He lifted the World Cup with France in 2018, and played in all four of their games at this year's European Championship as they were eliminated by Switzerland in the last 16.

He joins England winger Jadon Sancho, who last week made the move from German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund to United in a deal worth £73 million.

Varane, who is expected to sign a four-year contract with the option of an additional year, will become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's third signing of the summer after the arrivals of Sancho and goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who joined as a free agent after his contract with Aston Villa expired.

The Red Devils are also still in talks with midfielder Paul Pogba over a new contract, Solskjaer said, amid speculation over the Frenchman's future at the club.

World Cup winner Pogba, 28, has frequently been linked with a move away from Old Trafford since rejoining United from Juventus in 2016 for a then-world record £89 million.

British media reported that French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Pogba, who is in the final year of his contract at United.

"There's always speculation about Paul and always clubs being interested," Solskjaer said after last Saturday's 4-2 pre-season defeat by Queens Park Rangers.

"We've seen Paul at his best, Paul knows what we feel about it.

"I've enjoyed my time working with him and hopefully we can continue working together. All that I've ever heard with Paul is he's looking forward to the season."

Pogba made 42 appearances for United in all competitions last season as the club finished second in the Premier League behind rivals Manchester City, while they also reached the Europa League final, losing to Villarreal.

On Saturday, Solskjaer signed a new deal to stay at United until at least 2024, with an option for an extra year.

The manager is looking forward to the future and wants to kick on now by taking his team to the next step over the next 10 months.

"Every season we hope to challenge to win in every competition we go into," he said.

"To get to a position where you're able to challenge for the trophies, you need to start the season well. That's the focus now.

Varane, who has four Champions League titles, is set to sign a four-year deal with United. He may also take the No. 4 shirt, now worn by Phil Jones.

"We need to get a good start in the first game, and the first block of games, because last season we started really poorly. Then the team will gradually find out where we are, but we're hoping to go into next April and May and challenge for big things."

United host Leeds United in their 2021-22 Premier League season opener on Aug 14.

