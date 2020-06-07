United to show off 'new ideas'

LONDON • Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects his players to hit the ground running when they face Tottenham Hotspur in their first game back when the Premier League season restarts this month.

Football in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but clubs have voted to restart the season on June 17 behind closed doors.

United travel to Spurs on June 19 and Solskjaer said his squad will have to go into that game with the same mentality they had on the opening day of the season when they dominated Chelsea in a 4-0 win at Old Trafford.

"We've been looking forward to these games for ages really," the Norwegian, who has also backed the five-substitution rule when the league resumes, told United's website on Friday.

"The first game is two weeks from today, so we need to step up the training and get an edge to our game again. Everyone knows that we'll have to be at our best, have to be focused (against Spurs). We know it's a big game for everyone.

"We had Chelsea when we started the league this season, so I'm confident that our players can go into the Tottenham game with that mentality of going there to play a very good game of football."

Fifth-placed United were on a 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions when the season was suspended. Solskjaer said they have been working on what they did right and also "new ideas".

"Training has been about recapping what we did well, tweaking maybe one or two things and looking at some new ideas," he added.

"Hopefully we can see a lot of what we saw towards the end before the lockdown.

"We've got games coming weekend, midweek, weekend for a spell, so you have to focus on ourselves and not just on that one, first game."

The enforced break had been a boost for United, with key players like midfielder Paul Pogba and forward Marcus Rashford having more time to recover from ankle and back injuries respectively, before the team next kick a ball again.

The duo were back in training and United fans would be eager to watch them link up on the pitch for the first time with January signing Bruno Fernandes, who has impressed with three goals and four assists after nine matches in all competitions.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho, however, will also be welcoming back several important players for the clash.

Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn and Moussa Sissoko have all returned to the team after recovering from their injuries.

Following the Spurs game, United face fellow European hopefuls Sheffield United at Old Trafford on June 24 before going to Brighton on June 30 - after an FA Cup quarter-final at Norwich on June 27.

