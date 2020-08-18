United to rebuild after Bono denies beautiful day

COLOGNE (Germany) • Manchester United have little time to dwell on their third semi-final defeat in a single season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted they let Sevilla "off the hook" and will now miss Friday's Europa League final.

The Red Devils were desperate for a trophy and the English Premier League club's first since 2017, as tangible reward for the improvement they have made this year and to cement the Norwegian's status as the man to lead them forward.

While they suffered a 2-1 defeat on Sunday, it was just United's second loss in 25 games - a run which has at least ensured a return to the Champions League next season.

The much-needed income that will bring, even for a commercial behemoth, is particularly welcome given the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and will help as Solskjaer aims to build a squad capable of taking the Premier League title fight to Liverpool and Manchester City next season.

United's progress and problems were on show in equal measure in their 59th game of the season.

Bruno Fernandes continued his perfect record out of eight attempts from the spot since his January signing to give them an early lead.

Even after former Liverpool forward Suso equalised for Sevilla, United should have been out of sight early in the second half.

However, Solskjaer's men were wasteful as Bono denied Anthony Martial three times in one-on-one situations, while Fernandes and Marcus Rashford also saw chances come and go. That the Morocco goalkeeper was the La Liga side's hero with eight saves shows that on another evening, United would have won comfortably. But their coach Julen Lopetegui turned to his bench to change the game, with substitute Luuk de Jong ghosting in behind Victor Lindelof to net the winner 12 minutes from time.

The slack defending led to an on-field bust up between Fernandes and the Sweden international and afterwards, Solskjaer admitted that he would "need to strengthen the squad depth" this transfer window.

United will be back in pre-season training in two weeks and could begin their Premier League campaign in less than a month.

With three other competitions on top of internationals crammed into an eight-month calendar, new faces are a must to bolster their chances of silverware next term.

4%

Manchester United's shots conversion rate (two goals from 46 shots) in their last two games. Both were penalties scored by midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

"We are looking at it," Solskjaer said of transfers. "It is a quick turnaround. We just have to be 100 per cent sure when we do those deals."

Lindelof's error also highlighted the need for a more reliable partner for Harry Maguire, with pundit and former United midfielder Paul Scholes insisting that a "dominant defender is needed to cover for the slight weaknesses".

England international Maguire, the world's most expensive defender at £80 million (S$143.3 million), was disappointed at the way his debut season ended trophyless.

"We know what it means to play for this club, losing isn't acceptable. Getting to semi-finals isn't acceptable," he said. "We've got to now really concentrate on taking it further, taking another step."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE