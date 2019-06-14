United to host Blues on opening weekend

LONDON • Champions Manchester City will kick off their 2019-20 English Premier League season with a trip to West Ham while runners-up Liverpool get the ball rolling on Aug 9 with a Friday evening home clash against promoted Norwich.

The title rivals' first meeting is at Anfield on Nov 9.

The fixtures, released yesterday, also included a meaty first-weekend clash with Manchester United hosting Chelsea, who finished third last season.

Tottenham, who completed the top four, are at home to Aston Villa, who return to the top flight after three seasons.

This campaign will be the first to include a mid-season break. A set of games will be spread over a two-week period in February, meaning all clubs get a week off. It will also feature the video assistant referee (VAR) system for the first time.

Pep Guardiola's City, who completed an unprecedented domestic treble last season, have a relatively comfortable start to the new campaign, although they do face Tottenham, who knocked them out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals, at home on the second weekend.

European champions Liverpool's first six games feature a home match against Arsenal and an away trip to Chelsea.

The season will end on May 17 when City host Norwich, while Liverpool are at Newcastle, Tottenham go to Crystal Palace and Chelsea host Wolverhampton.

City are the bookmakers' favourites to retain the title, followed by Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea.

REUTERS

PREMIER LEAGUE 2019-20 KEY GAMES

AUG 17, 2019: Man City v Spurs

AUG 31: Arsenal v Tottenham

SEPT 21: Chelsea v Liverpool

OCT 19: Man United v Liverpool

OCT 26: Liverpool v Tottenham

NOV 23: Man City v Chelsea

DEC 7: Man City v Man United

DEC 14: Arsenal v Man City

JAN 11, 2020: Tottenham v Liverpool

JAN 18: Liverpool v Man United

FEB 1: Spurs v Man City

MARCH 7: Man United v Man City

MARCH 21: Chelsea v Man City

APRIL 4: Man City v Liverpool

MAY 9: Liverpool v Chelsea