United to host Blues on opening weekend

LONDON • Champions Manchester City will kick off their 2019-20 English Premier League season with a trip to West Ham while runners-up Liverpool get the ball rolling on Aug 9 with a Friday evening home clash against promoted Norwich.
The title rivals' first meeting is at Anfield on Nov 9.
The fixtures, released yesterday, also included a meaty first-weekend clash with Manchester United hosting Chelsea, who finished third last season.
Tottenham, who completed the top four, are at home to Aston Villa, who return to the top flight after three seasons.
This campaign will be the first to include a mid-season break. A set of games will be spread over a two-week period in February, meaning all clubs get a week off. It will also feature the video assistant referee (VAR) system for the first time.
Pep Guardiola's City, who completed an unprecedented domestic treble last season, have a relatively comfortable start to the new campaign, although they do face Tottenham, who knocked them out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals, at home on the second weekend.
European champions Liverpool's first six games feature a home match against Arsenal and an away trip to Chelsea.
The season will end on May 17 when City host Norwich, while Liverpool are at Newcastle, Tottenham go to Crystal Palace and Chelsea host Wolverhampton.
City are the bookmakers' favourites to retain the title, followed by Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea.
REUTERS
PREMIER LEAGUE 2019-20 KEY GAMES
AUG 17, 2019: Man City v Spurs
AUG 31: Arsenal v Tottenham
SEPT 21: Chelsea v Liverpool
OCT 19: Man United v Liverpool
OCT 26: Liverpool v Tottenham
NOV 23: Man City v Chelsea
DEC 7: Man City v Man United
DEC 14: Arsenal v Man City
JAN 11, 2020: Tottenham v Liverpool
JAN 18: Liverpool v Man United
FEB 1: Spurs v Man City
MARCH 7: Man United v Man City
MARCH 21: Chelsea v Man City
APRIL 4: Man City v Liverpool
MAY 9: Liverpool v Chelsea