United 'still far away' from winning trophies

LONDON - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was delighted with his team's fourth straight Premier League win, a 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, but stressed there is still plenty of work to do if they are to compete for honours.

Marcus Rashford scored twice in the second half as the Red Devils, who also beat Liverpool a fortnight ago, punished the visitors on the break and ended their perfect start to the English top-flight campaign.

There now appears to be a renewed sense of belief around the club, after a horrific opening to the season with two straight defeats.

However, ten Hag was quick to dampen talk of United being close to competing at the very top of the table.

"I understand fans are dreaming and the standards of Manchester United have to be good, but we're at the start of a process, we're still far away," the former Ajax Amsterdam coach said of their title prospects, with his side's last trophy coming in 2017 and their last league title in 2013.

"We have to get doing things much better than we do, that's an investment - we have to do that way together every day, bring those high standards to Carrington (training ground). We have to get better if you want to win trophies in the end."

The Dutchman was, however, pleased to see that a United team who had been so fragile last term and at the start of the season did not panic when Bukayo Saka brought Arsenal level on the hour.

"The spirit from this team, they can deal with setbacks, it is really great and shows the mentality - we have really improved on that," he said.

"We have the right characters and now it is about cooperation, deal with setbacks but also improve - we have to stay calm, stay composed and play our game."

What was not yet evident in United's play, beyond the early exchanges, was a sustained control of the game as they were limited largely to counter-attacks, with Arsenal dominating possession.

Ten Hag now wants to see more of the kind of intense pressure they produced early in the match and that will be next step of his team's evolution.

"I thought the first 10 minutes was the best we have played so far this season," he said.

"But after the cancelled goal (by Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli), it wasn't as good.

"We had a good plan, we didn't get it all on the pitch, we couldn't control it when we should have. We got a setback and we fought back, that's good to see. I like this mentality."

For now, ten Hag has set up his team to play on the break and that suits the players he has at his disposal, like Antony, who scored the opener on his debut after completing his £82 million (S$132.4 million) deadline-day move from Ajax.

While he is a Brazil international, that is a huge outlay on a promising player who has never scored more than double figures in the Dutch Eredivisie.

But the 22-year-old displayed his dribbling skills and ability to drive at Arsenal's defence, and ten Hag is confident Antony can be the next wing wonder at United.

"I know what he can be," ten Hag added. "During the transfer window, we looked for players with the right character, who can fight and battle.

"He is really good with his pace and dribbles, and also his pressing capabilities.

"The intensity of the Premier League is high and that is going to be a challenge for him but we've seen his potential."

REUTERS