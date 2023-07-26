United States to do ‘whatever it takes’ in World Cup final rematch with the Netherlands

WELLINGTON – Vlatko Andonovski said his United States team will do “whatever it takes” when they face the Netherlands at the Women’s World Cup on Thursday in a re-run of the 2019 final.

The Americans won 2-0 four years ago to retain their crown and now meet the Dutch again in the biggest game of the group stage in Australia and New Zealand.

Both teams won their opening game at this World Cup and will do battle in Wellington in the fight for the top spot in Group E – and with it possibly an easier match in the last 16.

The clash is a 33,000 sell-out and will give a good indication of how far both sides can go this time.

“For us, it’s just a very important game in the group stage and we will do whatever it takes,” Andonovski said on Wednesday, refusing to call it another “final”.

The United States began their bid for an unprecedented third World Cup crown in a row with a 3-0 win over Vietnam.

The Netherlands beat another debutant in Portugal, 1-0, but were more comfortable than the scoreline suggested.

Andonovski’s side had 26 shots at the Vietnamese goal, but with just seven on target and three goals to show for it, the coach wants them to be more ruthless.

“We’ve spent time looking into it in different ways,” he said of what they had been doing to improve in front of goal.

“On the pitch in training, but also reviewing videos, talking with individual players and helping them with their approach.”

The Netherlands are not quite the force they were, having lost Sarina Wiegman as coach and missing star striker Vivianne Miedema, who is recovering from a serious knee injury.

But current coach Andries Jonker believes the rest of the world, the Dutch included, are closing in on the United States.

“This is the development of women’s football,” he said.

“Are we getting closer? The feeling is yes. Tomorrow is the first time we can check if we are closer or not.”

In Group B, Australia suffered another blow on Wednesday when striker Mary Fowler – who replaced missing Sam Kerr in their opening match – was also sidelined with injury.

The forward suffered a mild concussion in training and is out of the game with Nigeria on Thursday in Brisbane.

Kerr will also again be out with a calf injury that kept her out of the co-hosts’ opening match, a 1-0 win over Ireland. AFP, REUTERS