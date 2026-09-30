US team captain Tim Ream retires from international football

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Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream captained the US side at the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament on home soil.

MISSOURI - United States captain Tim Ream, 38, retired from international football on Sept 29, having earned 86 caps and won two CONCACAF Nations League titles.

Charlotte FC defender Ream captained the US side at the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament on home soil, where they reached the round of 16 before being eliminated by Belgium.

“That’s it for me. I’m proud of being part of something for 16 years, but it is time to step away from the national team,” the former Fulham and Bolton Wanderers player told reporters ahead of a friendly match against Chile in his hometown of St Louis, Missouri.

The US, who beat Chile 4-2, next play Mexico in Glendale, Arizona, on Oct 3 before hosting Canada in St Paul, Minnesota, on Oct 6. REUTERS