United rue two points dropped

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed his disappointment with his side not being able to take their chances in the 2-2 Premier League draw at Leicester City yesterday.

The Red Devils, who started the day third, missed out on the chance to move closer to leaders Liverpool as Axel Tuanzebe's own goal five minutes from time meant they failed to claim all three points.

Slow starts had been a feature for Solskjaer's men on the road this season as they had won their previous six away league games despite conceding first. However, this time it was United who twice failed to hold on to the lead.

Harvey Barnes' fierce strike cancelled out Marcus Rashford's opener before half-time.

Bruno Fernandes thought he had claimed another away win 11 minutes from time, but Jamie Vardy's predatory instincts kept the Foxes one point and one place above United (27) in the table as his shot deflected in off Tuanzebe.

"Disappointed we didn't win today because we had loads of big chances and we could've finished it off but they're a dangerous side," said Solskjaer, whose men are now unbeaten in 14 away league games with 11 wins and three draws.

"It was a good goal from Marcus Rashford as well and I'm glad he scored.

"He knows the first chance was a glorious one (a close range header over the bar in the first half). Missing that is just one of those things.

"Both goals conceded should've been closed down quicker - the first one definitely and the second one we should manage to stop the cross. You always look at goals conceded, what we should've and could've done better.

"One point is not the worst result but we're disappointed to not get the three points."

Liverpool's lead over Leicester at the top is now three points and Jurgen Klopp's men can widen it when they host West Brom today.

Solskjaer should have been celebrating inside just 90 seconds when Rashford headed over Fernandes' inch-perfect cross with only Kasper Schmeichel to beat.

He was not so forgiving when given a second opportunity midway through the first half, sweeping Fernandes' prodded through ball into the bottom corner for his 13th goal of the season.

Barnes then hauled his side back into the game with his powerful blast from outside the box on 31 minutes.

Edinson Cavani was brought off the bench by Solskjaer in search of a winner in the final 15 minutes. The Uruguayan made a big impact as he fed Fernandes to drill home his 14th goal of the season.

But United failed to hold out for a record-equalling 11th consecutive away league win as Vardy's movement outfoxed the visitors' defence as he turned Ayoze Perez's cross towards goal and the ball bounced in off Tuanzebe.

Brendan Rodgers, who has failed to win 10 of his 12 league encounters with United as a manager with nine losses and now a draw, said: "I thought it was a really good game - two attacking teams.

"Second half, we had to defend a bit more but we were compact and even when they scored, we had an enthusiasm.

"It shows the mentality of the team."

