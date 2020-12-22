United put in title claim with 6-2 rout

LONDON • Champions Liverpool remain the team to beat in the Premier League but with only a five-point gap separating the leaders and third-placed Manchester United, the title race is still relatively wide open.

A win in their next top-flight game at Leicester on Saturday will see the Red Devils, who also have a game in hand, leapfrog them into second.

Two home league games against mid-table opposition in Aston Villa and Wolves round out their Christmas schedule. Should United get through those encounters with maximum points, they will set themselves up for a possible top-of-the-table clash at Anfield on Jan 17.

Six wins from as many away games have lent credence to their belief and United are on a 10-game league win streak on their travels dating back to last season, the first team to do so since Tottenham in 1960.

Until Sunday, their home form - one win in six previous games - had let them down, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side finally carried over their road form to the Theatre of Dreams.

In the first league meeting between United and bitter rivals Leeds in almost 17 years, the hosts blew their opponents away, with Scott McTominay scoring twice inside three minutes en route to a 6-2 rout.

Another double by Bruno Fernandes and goals by Daniel James and Victor Lindelof put away the visitors, who scored through Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas.

Since losing at home to Arsenal on Nov 1, United have won six and drawn one of their last seven league games, dropping points only against Manchester City. But the display against Leeds was their best in that run, purred Solskjaer.

The Norwegian said: "It could have been 12-4, it was that kind of game. It was fantastic from the first minute. We had a plan to get after them, go forward.

"We've been criticised for our starts but the boys were prepared. We've approached the game really well, we've looked at videos and looked at ways to exploit them but also ways to stop them hurting you. It was a great start.

"Just imagine if that had 75,000 people here. It would have gone down as one of the best United performances against Leeds."

GOOD PROSPECTS Maybe, just maybe, this group of players can do that. United are in a great position considering how slow they were out of the blocks. FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED CAPTAIN ROY KEANE, tipping his old team to challenge for the title.

ON THE RISE

Not since 2012-13 when Manchester United won their last title have they been this close to the league leaders at Christmas. SEASON PTS OFF THE TOP 2020-21 5 (game in hand) 2019-20 24 2018-19 19 2017-18 13 2016-17 13 2015-16 9

Doubts remain over United's consistency and defence as Marcelo Bielsa's men could have had plenty more than two goals to show for their verve.

Solskjaer also sought to temper the growing belief his side are best placed to challenge Liverpool for the title. One more for the Reds will match United's tally of 20.

"It's 13 games into the season - we're a work in progress," he said. "We're getting better, we're getting fitter and stronger but there's still a few details to nail and let's talk about the title later on."

But pundits are beginning to share the optimism building at Old Trafford that Solskjaer's men are not just dark horses but genuine title contenders for the first time since 2012-13.

Former United captain Roy Keane told Sky Sports: "I think over the last few months they've been heavily criticised, particularly over the home record.

"I've been quite critical of the back four, the goalkeeper, questioning where this team is going but the name of this game is proving people wrong.

"Maybe, just maybe, this group of players can do that. United are in a great position considering how slow they were out of the blocks.

"If United can get their house in order at home, there's no reason why United can't stay up there.

"I think Liverpool are still the best, but there's no reason why United shouldn't be fancying their chances in terms of pushing Liverpool."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS