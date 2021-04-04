United places at stake, Solskjaer warns players

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned his men that they are playing for their futures as they look to consolidate their top-four spot in the Premier League.

The Red Devils host Brighton & Hove Albion today, looking to hit the 60-point mark after 30 games.

"We have a plan and a plan we want to happen," Solskjaer said of the squad he hopes to have next season. "Two months is a long time, couple of players whose futures haven't been decided yet. We have certain picture for August, yeah."

Paul Pogba's contract expires next summer. And while the 28-year-old has yet to commit his long-term future to the club, Solskjaer is at least pleased to be able to field him today after he returned from a thigh injury and featured for France in recent World Cup qualifiers.

"It will be a massive boost," said the Norwegian. "He has come back bright and ready to go. He will be important for us. Having Paul back fit, forwards firing again we can get that spark back."

Solskjaer is also hopeful Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood will be fit. But Pogba's compatriot Anthony Martial and Sweden defender Victor Lindelof both missed training yesterday because of knee and back problems respectively and are doubts.

Brighton have never won at Old Trafford in 12 visits, drawing twice. But United needed a contentious Bruno Fernandes penalty - taken after the final whistle - to seal a 3-2 win at the Amex in September.

"When you prepare for a game against Brighton, you can see all our players with bright eyes because they really respect the way they play and the quality that they've had against us," Solskjaer added.

Dean Henderson has started United's last six matches in all competitions, after fellow goalkeeper David de Gea returned to Spain for the birth of his first child, with Solskjaer facing a "difficult decision" as to who to start against Graham Potter's men.

"The two 'keepers will probably be needed in these last nine plus hopefully five more games," Solskjaer said. "Both know that we value them both really highly."

MAN UNITED V BRIGHTON

Singtel Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 2.30am