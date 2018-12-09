United pile more misery on Fulham

Ashley Young, Manchester United's captain for the day, celebrating after his shot into the top corner gave them an opening goal against the English Premier League's bottom club Fulham. The hosts added to the 13th-minute strike through Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford to make it a 4-1 win, with Aboubakar Kamara scoring a consolation penalty. Arsenal left it late to beat Huddersfield 1-0, with an acrobatic Lucas Torreira effort, as they remain unbeaten in 21 matches in all competitions.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

YESTERDAY

Arsenal 1 Huddersfield 0

Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 4

Burnley 1 Brighton 0

Cardiff 1 Southampton 0

Man United 4 Fulham 1

West Ham 3 Palace 2

Chelsea v Man City: Late kick-off

Leicester v Tottenham: Late kick-off

TODAY

Newcastle v Wolves: Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11.55pm

TOMORROW

Everton v Watford: Ch102 & Ch227, Tuesday, 4am