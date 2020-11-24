United not out of the woods yet, Solskjaer says

LONDON • Manchester United may need six points from their three remaining Champions League group-stage games to qualify for the next phase of the competition after a shock defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir this month, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said yesterday.

United won their opening two games against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig before losing 2-1 to the Turkish champions and Solskjaer believes today's return fixture at Old Trafford not only offers them the chance to respond but to consolidate their position.

They lead Group H with six points but could potentially drop out of the top two if they lose again.

"We started well with two wins but we were disappointed with the last game against Istanbul. We need 10 points to go through but you may need 12 points," Solskjaer told reporters at his virtual pre-match press conference.

"We're going to go into this game to try and win it and to win it well with a good performance because we have games coming thick and fast. That defeat was a big blow.

"You know it'll be difficult. Nothing unexpected, but our level of concentration needs to be better.

"The goals we conceded, we caused our problems with organisation. We need to be more patient, disciplined in our positioning."

Solskjaer added that he was hopeful French World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba can feature after missing their 1-0 Premier League win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

"He trained this morning, so we'll see if there's any reaction when we report tomorrow," the Norwegian said.

"Luke Shaw is out (for four weeks), Phil Jones is out and Jesse Lingard is still self-isolating after being in contact with a positive case. There are one or two things we need to look at."

Backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly seeking a loan move when the January transfer window opens. British media have said the United No. 2 is worried he may lose his place in England's Euro 2020 squad due to a lack of playing time.

He has yet to start for the club in the Premier League this season after playing the entire campaign on loan at Sheffield United last term.

Henderson, who made his Champions League debut in Istanbul, is expected to make his second European appearance today, and Solskjaer refuted rumours of a move.

"Dean wants to stay and play for United. I can't see the logic in only one more appearance before Christmas," he added. "Do you know how many games we have? He is training well, he has potential to be one of the best. I don't buy the argument it is make or break from him (tomorrow)."

REUTERS

MANCHESTER UNITED V BASAKSEHIR

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch215, tomorrow, 4am