United need to up pressure: Rangnick

LONDON • Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick was pleased with his team's aggression in the 1-0 FA Cup third-round home win over Aston Villa on Monday but insisted that they must put more pressure on their opponents when out of possession.

An early header by midfielder Scott McTominay put United ahead but Villa dominated for long periods, striking the woodwork twice and forcing David de Gea into several saves. They also had two goals disallowed.

"I saw more aggression but I didn't necessarily see that much more pressing... In order to see those pressing moments, you have to get into those pressing moments," Rangnick said.

"It's difficult against Villa. But what I saw was a team that desperately wanted to win and in the end, that's why we won the game."

The German also said he wanted the Red Devils, who face Middlesbrough in the fourth round, to be tighter at the back.

"We have to develop the team into a clean sheet team... that was another one today but still David de Gea was outstanding," he said.

"I'd have wanted him to have less saves in total, I think we had four, five shots on our goal."

United, seventh in the Premier League, take on Villa again on Saturday but this time at Villa Park.

Monday's win was much-needed after a week of unrest in the United camp that followed a home defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

One big decision was taken out of Rangnick's hands as Cristiano Ronaldo was not fit to feature with muscle problems but the United boss said after the match it was nothing too serious.

Another problem facing the team's attack is how Marcus Rashford's form has plummeted, to which Rangnick said he had no explanation for.

The forward's struggles against Villa culminated in him not even having the desire to go after a loose ball that slipped from Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's hands just a few metres in front of him. He was sarcastically cheered off by some supporters when substituted in the second half.

"Actually I don't know," Rangnick said of Rashford's form.

"He's trying hard, he was doing really well in training the last couple of days, that's why he was quite rightly in the starting XI.

"It would be good for Marcus if he could score a goal but as long as he is trying, as long as he is training well, I don't see a problem."

Villa manager Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, felt that his team should have been more clinical with their chances. "I have no complaints over what the players gave or the performance," he said.

"I thought we were good enough to win the game but we haven't been ruthless enough."

