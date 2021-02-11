United need to be more clinical: Ole

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned his "wasteful" Manchester United side that they need to be "more clinical" after sneaking into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 win over West Ham on Tuesday.

The hosts were well below their best in a scrappy fifth-round tie at freezing, snow-dusted Old Trafford.

But a fine finish from Scott McTominay in extra time ensured United advanced to the last eight for a seventh successive season.

United last won the FA Cup in 2016 and the Scotland midfielder's third goal in as many games keeps them in the hunt to lift the trophy for the 13th time.

After the frustration of Everton's stoppage-time equaliser which dented their Premier League title challenge last Saturday, this was an essential result to lift the mood at United.

It was hardly an eye-catching performance however, with the hosts labouring against a defensive West Ham team until McTominay and Bruno Fernandes were introduced as second-half substitutes.

"When it's only 1-0 and we are wasteful, anything can happen to us. We knew that from the last game," Solskjaer told BBC Sport. "I think we got about 15 to 17 shots in the end but we need to be more clinical. We should have finished the game off earlier.

"We needed to have a good result and a good feeling after today because we were low after the Everton game.

"We are in the hat and that's what we wanted. We want to challenge and we want to go to the final. That's what we're here at Man United for."

However, Hammers counterpart David Moyes was disappointed his side could not hold out for penalties.

The Scot has never won at Old Trafford as a visiting manager, either with Everton, Sunderland or West Ham.

On Tuesday, without the injured Michail Antonio, on top of losing Andriy Yarmolenko, Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop during the match, the visitors could only defend for long periods.

"That was really hard to take because the players played brilliantly well," Moyes said. "We lost a few players during the game and that was difficult. I don't think we deserved to lose the game. We warranted the chance to go to penalty kicks.

"In extra time, we had one or two opportunities. I'm not going to look back on the goal conceded - I'll look at how we played well. The level these teams are at, United have got a really good team."

In Tuesday's other fifth-round tie, Burnley suffered a surprise exit as second-tier Bournemouth won 2-0 at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche's side fell behind to Sam Surridge's first-half opener and Junior Stanislas finished them off with a late penalty.

The last-eight draw will be made today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE