United must keep their heads

LONDON • The outcome of today's 182nd Manchester derby in the Premier League might just rest upon whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are able to keep their cool, or will they go all out and be aggressive following a run of good form.

The United manager has admitted that his players lost their heads for 15 minutes when City beat them in January but said they had learnt from the 3-1 League Cup defeat at Old Trafford.

United host their cross-town rivals again in today's league match, their fourth meeting this season.

The Red Devils have won two - 2-1 in December's reverse league fixture and 1-0 in the League Cup semi-final second leg.

But, in the home defeat, United were overrun during the first half and fortunate to trail only 3-0 at the interval.

Solskjaer said: "For 15 minutes definitely, our heads went for a spell there, thinking that we had to recover the game in 10 minutes.

"You don't have to do that when it's a Cup competition and two games, so we've learnt from that one definitely.

"When you're at home and you have to open up against a team like Man City, they will exploit that if you're not 100 per cent.

"Sometimes being at home with your fans, you want to show them what you can do and sometimes you open too many spaces.

"That's what we did for those 10-15 minutes or 20 minutes after they scored a worldie (from Bernardo Silva).

"Before then, it wasn't a problem. It wasn't an issue until our heads went for a little while, so we've got to control our emotions more."

United are unbeaten in nine games after Thursday's 3-0 win at Derby County in the FA Cup, but they face a team who have won their past five matches.

"They'll feel confident," the Norwegian said of City. "They've hit form, they're playing well.

"They've just been at the Bernabeu winning there (against Real Madrid), they've won the League Cup final (against Aston Villa) so I'm sure they'll come confident."

2-1 United are ahead going into the fourth Manchester derby this season: • Dec 7: City 1 United 2 (Premier League) • Jan 7: United 1 City 3 (League Cup semi-final first leg) • Jan 29: City 0 United 1 (League Cup semi-final second leg) • Today: United v City (Premier League)

Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire face late fitness tests after being unavailable for the Derby game.

United are fifth on 42 points, just three points off fourth spot that would guarantee Champions League qualification.

While Solskjaer has urged his men to remain calm despite the fierce battle for a place in Europe, Pep Guardiola feels it might not be the case today.

"When I saw the last games, they were incredibly aggressive and in Old Trafford that will happen," the City boss said. "In some games they defend against us, but what I saw in the last games - not just against us but against every team in the league - is they were aggressive.

"Always I believe that United are strong and playing good. The players follow him (Solskjaer), the commitment they show. They are getting better; this is their best moment of the season."

The Spaniard, however, believes his team are also in peak form.

"It's been a good month," he said, then named the five victories in full. "West Ham, Leicester, Madrid, the Cup final, Sheffield Wednesday.

"I know how difficult opponents they are and we did it well."

Kevin de Bruyne has only a remote chance of being available because of a shoulder problem.

The Belgian playmaker may also not be risked on Wednesday at home to Arsenal to try to ensure he is available for the Champions League last-16, second leg at home to Real the following Tuesday.

THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN UNITED V MAN CITY

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow 12.30am