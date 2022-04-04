'United lack offensive players'

LONDON • Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick bemoaned his lack of attacking options after a 1-1 English Premier League home draw with Leicester City on Saturday badly damaged their hopes of securing Champions League football for next season.

But even without the ill Cristiano Ronaldo and the injured Edinson Cavani, the German still chose to only name Marcus Rashford, the team's sole fully fit natural forward, on the bench.

Kelechi Iheanacho put the visitors in front in the second half but although Fred equalised just three minutes later, neither side could find a winner.

However, Rangnick has vowed his side, seventh in the league and three points off a top-four finish, will continue to fight for a Champions League spot even though they do not have their fate in their hands.

"In the last 15 minutes, we tried to score a goal but in this game, we did not score the late goal. We don't have the offensive players and even Jesse Lingard was feeling sick," he told Sky Sports.

"As long as it (top four) is possible mathematically, it is possible. It is our job and duty to do our best to finish on the best possible note."

United are hunting for a new permanent manager, with Ajax Amsterdam boss Erik ten Hag emerging as a clear favourite, but if it was not evident before, the Dutchman was made aware of the team's shortcomings, which were exposed by Brendan Rodgers' side at Old Trafford.

The hosts looked anaemic in attack for most of the first half as they struggled to establish any rhythm. Bruno Fernandes was pushed further forward but could not celebrate his new deal after being put through by Fred, as Kasper Schmeichel saved his shot.

The sides remained deadlocked at 0-0 at the interval and it was the visitors who took the lead in the 63rd minute when a United attack broke down. James Maddison seized the chance to deliver a cross that Iheanacho headed past David de Gea.

The Red Devils were level just three minutes later.

The ball broke for Fernandes after the visitors failed to clear their lines properly and while his shot was saved, the rebound fell to Fred who lashed the ball into the roof of the net.

The Foxes, however, finished the stronger side, with de Gea saving from Wesley Fofana, while Maddison had his strike ruled out for a foul by Iheanacho on Raphael Varane.

Afterwards, the post-game talk was dominated by Rashford's omission from the first XI despite the hosts in desperate need of attacking inspiration.

The England forward's stock has plummeted this term following a string of abject displays - with five goals in all competitions, this is his worst campaign since his 2015-16 debut season.

On Rashford, who came off the bench to no effect, Rangnick said: "It is no secret he was not full of confidence in the last couple of weeks... it was a question between Paul (Pogba) and Marcus, we went with Paul... I decided to go with the option that gave us more stability in midfield, which was true until the goal."

Pundits felt that this could be the death knell for the forward's United career.

Former club defender Rio Ferdinand said: "He hasn't played well enough to be selected if Ronaldo and Cavani are fit. It's a different case when Rangnick's going into a game with no striker.

"How bad must he be in training? How badly must he rate him to go into a game like that?"

